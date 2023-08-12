Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 156 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .860, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .499 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Marte has gotten at least one hit in 73.1% of his games this year (79 of 108), with more than one hit 31 times (28.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has driven home a run in 37 games this year (34.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored at least once 55 times this season (50.9%), including 17 games with multiple runs (15.7%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|55
|.299
|AVG
|.271
|.374
|OBP
|.348
|.483
|SLG
|.514
|20
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|12
|21
|RBI
|38
|34/23
|K/BB
|41/24
|3
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Hill (7-11) takes the mound for the Padres in his 24th start of the season. He has a 5.16 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander threw three innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 43-year-old's 5.16 ERA ranks 59th, 1.484 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
