Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Saturday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .254 with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 81st in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has an RBI in 38 of 103 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 34.0% of his games this season (35 of 103), with two or more runs eight times (7.8%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.301
|OBP
|.307
|.479
|SLG
|.451
|25
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|29
|41/15
|K/BB
|31/9
|3
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Padres will send Hill (7-11) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 5.16 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw three innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.16), 62nd in WHIP (1.484), and 45th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
