On Saturday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .254 with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 81st in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has an RBI in 38 of 103 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 34.0% of his games this season (35 of 103), with two or more runs eight times (7.8%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 51 .242 AVG .265 .301 OBP .307 .479 SLG .451 25 XBH 20 9 HR 9 32 RBI 29 41/15 K/BB 31/9 3 SB 0

