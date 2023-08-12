Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nick Ahmed (.207 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and two RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .222 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Ahmed has had a hit in 28 of 55 games this year (50.9%), including multiple hits six times (10.9%).
- In 55 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- Ahmed has an RBI in 10 of 55 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (21.8%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.293
|AVG
|.157
|.354
|OBP
|.176
|.387
|SLG
|.253
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|8
|13/7
|K/BB
|27/2
|3
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 5.16 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed three innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 43-year-old's 5.16 ERA ranks 59th, 1.484 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
