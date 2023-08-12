Tommy Pham Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham (.382 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Padres.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
- Pham has gotten a hit in 42 of 82 games this season (51.2%), including 17 multi-hit games (20.7%).
- In 12.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.9% of his games this season, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (26.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.306
|AVG
|.228
|.385
|OBP
|.310
|.537
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|17
|24/14
|K/BB
|32/15
|3
|SB
|7
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Hill (7-11) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 5.16 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.16), 62nd in WHIP (1.484), and 45th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
