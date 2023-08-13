Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .520 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .233 with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 37 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (9.6%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 24.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 34.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.287
|AVG
|.188
|.322
|OBP
|.218
|.500
|SLG
|.328
|13
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|9
|23/5
|K/BB
|36/5
|2
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
