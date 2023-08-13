The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .520 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .233 with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 37 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (9.6%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 24.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.1% of his games.

He has scored in 34.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .287 AVG .188 .322 OBP .218 .500 SLG .328 13 XBH 10 3 HR 4 12 RBI 9 23/5 K/BB 36/5 2 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings