The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Seth Lugo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 23 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 43 walks while batting .274.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 110 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.4% of those games.

He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has driven in a run in 40 games this season (36.4%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 57 of 110 games this year, and more than once 20 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 52 .262 AVG .286 .336 OBP .373 .481 SLG .547 23 XBH 26 10 HR 11 30 RBI 29 47/20 K/BB 46/23 12 SB 23

Padres Pitching Rankings