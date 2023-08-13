Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Juan Soto hit the field when the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres meet on Sunday at Chase Field.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +120 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -145 +120 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won in 27, or 43.5%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has a record of 12-17 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona's games have gone over the total in 49 of its 117 chances.

The Diamondbacks are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-31 29-28 20-25 38-34 41-41 17-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.