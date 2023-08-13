The San Diego Padres and Juan Soto will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Carson Kelly on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 129 home runs.

Arizona ranks 11th in the majors with a .418 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank 11th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 544 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.340 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt (0-6) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Pfaadt has made six starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Twins L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Dallas Keuchel 8/8/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Julio Urías 8/9/2023 Dodgers L 2-0 Home Merrill Kelly Bobby Miller 8/11/2023 Padres L 10-5 Home Ryne Nelson Blake Snell 8/12/2023 Padres W 3-0 Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/13/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/14/2023 Rockies - Away Merrill Kelly Chris Flexen 8/15/2023 Rockies - Away - Ty Blach 8/16/2023 Rockies - Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 8/17/2023 Padres - Away Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/18/2023 Padres - Away Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo

