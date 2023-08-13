Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (56-61) will face off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (58-59) at Chase Field on Sunday, August 13. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +110. A 9-run over/under is listed for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo - SD (4-6, 4.19 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (0-6, 7.16 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 86 times and won 46, or 53.5%, of those games.

The Padres have a 39-29 record (winning 57.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 27, or 43.5%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 16 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Christian Walker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 4th Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.