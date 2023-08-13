The San Diego Padres (56-61) and Arizona Diamondbacks (58-59) play a rubber match on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Padres will give the nod to Seth Lugo (4-6) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (0-6).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (4-6, 4.19 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-6, 7.16 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (0-6) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 7.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 24-year-old has put together a 7.16 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .296 to opposing hitters.

Pfaadt has recorded two quality starts this year.

Pfaadt is looking to record his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has not made an appearance so far in 2023 that he did not allow at least one earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

Lugo (4-6) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up eight earned runs and allowed eight hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 17 games.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 17 starts this season.

Lugo has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Seth Lugo vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with 544 runs scored this season. They have a .253 batting average this campaign with 129 home runs (19th in the league).

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-for-24 with two doubles and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.