On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 162 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo leads Arizona in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 80 hits.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 110th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.

Perdomo has gotten a hit in 53 of 96 games this year (55.2%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (25.0%).

In five games this year, he has homered (5.2%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).

Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 26.0% of his games this season (25 of 96), with two or more RBI eight times (8.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 45 .222 AVG .311 .331 OBP .407 .346 SLG .439 13 XBH 12 2 HR 3 15 RBI 22 34/24 K/BB 23/22 7 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings