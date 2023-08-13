Jace Peterson Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jace Peterson (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is hitting .217 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 38 walks.
- Peterson has recorded a hit in 51 of 100 games this season (51.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (11.0%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (5.0%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Peterson has an RBI in 18 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.0%.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|.000
|AVG
|.231
|.143
|OBP
|.286
|.000
|SLG
|.231
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|2/1
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Padres give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
