On Sunday, Jace Peterson (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Seth Lugo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is hitting .217 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 38 walks.

Peterson has recorded a hit in 51 of 100 games this season (51.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (11.0%).

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (5.0%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).

Peterson has an RBI in 18 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.0%.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 .000 AVG .231 .143 OBP .286 .000 SLG .231 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 2/1 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings