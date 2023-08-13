Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.185 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .248 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
- McCarthy has picked up a hit in 43 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In 81 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 12 games this year (14.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (35.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.257
|AVG
|.236
|.305
|OBP
|.356
|.389
|SLG
|.264
|11
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|32/9
|K/BB
|24/17
|16
|SB
|10
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (4-6) takes the mound for the Padres in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.19, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
