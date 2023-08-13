Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After batting .167 with five walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Seth Lugo) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera has four doubles and 12 walks while hitting .211.
- Herrera has picked up a hit in 35.5% of his 31 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.1% of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 31 games this year.
- In six games this season, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 10 of 31 games (32.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.150
|AVG
|.278
|.227
|OBP
|.400
|.150
|SLG
|.389
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|12/4
|K/BB
|11/8
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 130 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Padres will send Lugo (4-6) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.19, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.