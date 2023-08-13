The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 174 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.494) thanks to 45 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Marte has gotten a hit in 79 of 109 games this season (72.5%), including 31 multi-hit games (28.4%).

In 16.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.9% of his games this year, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 55 of 109 games this year, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 55 .293 AVG .271 .368 OBP .348 .473 SLG .514 20 XBH 25 7 HR 12 21 RBI 38 34/23 K/BB 41/24 3 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings