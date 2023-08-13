Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (94 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres and Seth Lugo on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Padres.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .256.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 75th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Gurriel has had a hit in 68 of 104 games this season (65.4%), including multiple hits 25 times (24.0%).

Looking at the 104 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (16.3%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (36.5%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (13.5%).

In 35 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .247 AVG .265 .305 OBP .307 .479 SLG .451 25 XBH 20 9 HR 9 32 RBI 29 42/15 K/BB 31/9 3 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings