Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Alek Thomas -- with an on-base percentage of .192 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on August 14 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .231 with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- In 37 of 74 games this season (50.0%) Thomas has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (18.9%).
- In 9.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 19 games this season (25.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.1%).
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (33.8%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.282
|AVG
|.188
|.319
|OBP
|.218
|.491
|SLG
|.328
|13
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|24/5
|K/BB
|36/5
|2
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.49).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 169 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Flexen (1-5 with a 7.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.92, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .343 against him.
