The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 33 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 walks while batting .268.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

In 63.2% of his games this year (72 of 114), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (28.1%) he recorded at least two.

In 22 games this year, he has gone deep (19.3%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).

Walker has driven home a run in 45 games this season (39.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

In 51 of 114 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 56 .281 AVG .255 .360 OBP .322 .567 SLG .463 32 XBH 25 14 HR 10 38 RBI 35 48/25 K/BB 47/21 3 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings