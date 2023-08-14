Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 33 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 walks while batting .268.
- He ranks 52nd in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 63.2% of his games this year (72 of 114), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (28.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In 22 games this year, he has gone deep (19.3%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
- Walker has driven home a run in 45 games this season (39.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- In 51 of 114 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|.281
|AVG
|.255
|.360
|OBP
|.322
|.567
|SLG
|.463
|32
|XBH
|25
|14
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|35
|48/25
|K/BB
|47/21
|3
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen (1-5 with a 7.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.92, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .343 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.