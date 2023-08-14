The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 111 hits, which is tops among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .273 with 50 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 39th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 74 of 111 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (26.1%).

He has gone deep in 18.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has an RBI in 40 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 58 of 111 games this year, and more than once 20 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 52 .262 AVG .286 .335 OBP .373 .486 SLG .547 24 XBH 26 10 HR 11 30 RBI 29 48/20 K/BB 46/23 12 SB 23

Rockies Pitching Rankings