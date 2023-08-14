The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Monday at Coors Field.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +190 moneyline odds.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -225 +190 - - - - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been favored on the moneyline 48 total times this season. They've gone 29-19 in those games.

Arizona has played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, and won in each game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Diamondbacks have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Arizona has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 118 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-62-7).

The Diamondbacks have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-31 29-28 21-25 38-34 42-41 17-18

