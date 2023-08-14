Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will meet Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB action with 131 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona's .419 slugging percentage is ninth-best in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (549 total).

The Diamondbacks are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-best average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.344).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.

In his last appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.

Kelly is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for his 20th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Julio Urías 8/9/2023 Dodgers L 2-0 Home Merrill Kelly Bobby Miller 8/11/2023 Padres L 10-5 Home Ryne Nelson Blake Snell 8/12/2023 Padres W 3-0 Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/13/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/14/2023 Rockies - Away Merrill Kelly Chris Flexen 8/15/2023 Rockies - Away - Ty Blach 8/16/2023 Rockies - Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 8/17/2023 Padres - Away Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/18/2023 Padres - Away Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/19/2023 Padres - Away Merrill Kelly Yu Darvish

