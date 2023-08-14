How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 14
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will meet Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB action with 131 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Arizona's .419 slugging percentage is ninth-best in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).
- Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (549 total).
- The Diamondbacks are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-best average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Arizona has a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.344).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Merrill Kelly (9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- Kelly is aiming for his third quality start in a row.
- Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for his 20th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Julio Urías
|8/9/2023
|Dodgers
|L 2-0
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Bobby Miller
|8/11/2023
|Padres
|L 10-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Blake Snell
|8/12/2023
|Padres
|W 3-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|8/13/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Chris Flexen
|8/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|Ty Blach
|8/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Austin Gomber
|8/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|8/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Yu Darvish
