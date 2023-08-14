Gabriel Moreno -- batting .393 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on August 14 at 8:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Padres.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is hitting .274 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • Moreno has gotten a hit in 40 of 70 games this year (57.1%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (25.7%).
  • In three games this season, he has gone deep (4.3%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 31.4% of his games this year, Moreno has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 16 of 70 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 31
.302 AVG .243
.344 OBP .291
.345 SLG .383
5 XBH 9
0 HR 3
12 RBI 16
25/9 K/BB 29/7
3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 169 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Flexen (1-5) takes the mound for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 7.92 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put together a 7.92 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .343 to opposing hitters.
