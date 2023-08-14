On Monday, Geraldo Perdomo (.281 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .270 with 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 46 walks.

Perdomo has had a hit in 54 of 97 games this year (55.7%), including multiple hits 25 times (25.8%).

He has homered in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has driven home a run in 26 games this season (26.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 42 games this season (43.3%), including seven multi-run games (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .231 AVG .311 .337 OBP .407 .372 SLG .439 14 XBH 12 3 HR 3 16 RBI 22 35/24 K/BB 23/22 7 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings