Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Monday, Geraldo Perdomo (.281 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .270 with 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 46 walks.
- Perdomo has had a hit in 54 of 97 games this year (55.7%), including multiple hits 25 times (25.8%).
- He has homered in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has driven home a run in 26 games this season (26.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 42 games this season (43.3%), including seven multi-run games (7.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.231
|AVG
|.311
|.337
|OBP
|.407
|.372
|SLG
|.439
|14
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|22
|35/24
|K/BB
|23/22
|7
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.49).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He has a 7.92 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.92 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .343 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.