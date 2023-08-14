Jace Peterson Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson (.190 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Padres.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is batting .219 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 40 walks.
- Peterson has picked up a hit in 51.5% of his 101 games this year, with multiple hits in 10.9% of them.
- He has gone deep in 5.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 101), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Peterson has picked up an RBI in 17.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (25.7%), including four games with multiple runs (4.0%).
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.179
|AVG
|.262
|.280
|OBP
|.346
|.279
|SLG
|.369
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|15
|41/20
|K/BB
|36/16
|8
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.92, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .343 batting average against him.
