On Monday, Jake McCarthy (batting .192 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .245 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 26 walks.

McCarthy has picked up a hit in 43 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 82 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 12 games this year (14.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.7%.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 37 .252 AVG .236 .299 OBP .356 .381 SLG .264 11 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 8 32/9 K/BB 24/17 16 SB 10

Rockies Pitching Rankings