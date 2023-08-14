Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.492) and OPS (.849) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 24th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- In 80 of 110 games this year (72.7%) Marte has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 110), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 55 times this year (50.0%), including 17 games with multiple runs (15.5%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.292
|AVG
|.271
|.366
|OBP
|.348
|.469
|SLG
|.514
|20
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|38
|34/23
|K/BB
|41/24
|3
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 169 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.92, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .343 against him.
