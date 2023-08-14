Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Padres.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .258 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 105 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.8% of those games.
- In 17.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven home a run in 39 games this season (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 36 games this season (34.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.250
|AVG
|.265
|.307
|OBP
|.307
|.495
|SLG
|.451
|26
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|29
|43/15
|K/BB
|31/9
|3
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen (1-5 with a 7.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 7.92 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .343 to his opponents.
