Tommy Pham Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Monday, Tommy Pham (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is hitting .258 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
- Pham will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 84 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.4% of them.
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (11.9%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Pham has had an RBI in 28 games this season (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 27.4% of his games this year (23 of 84), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|4
|.306
|AVG
|.071
|.385
|OBP
|.188
|.537
|SLG
|.071
|13
|XBH
|0
|6
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|1
|24/14
|K/BB
|6/2
|3
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.49).
- The Rockies allow the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.92, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .343 batting average against him.
