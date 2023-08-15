Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies hit the field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 18th in baseball with 132 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona is ninth in baseball, slugging .419.

The Diamondbacks have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.253).

Arizona ranks 12th in runs scored with 553 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the third-best mark in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.346).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Mantiply will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.

The 32-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Dodgers L 2-0 Home Merrill Kelly Bobby Miller 8/11/2023 Padres L 10-5 Home Ryne Nelson Blake Snell 8/12/2023 Padres W 3-0 Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/13/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/14/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Chris Flexen 8/15/2023 Rockies - Away Joe Mantiply Ty Blach 8/16/2023 Rockies - Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 8/17/2023 Padres - Away Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/18/2023 Padres - Away Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/19/2023 Padres - Away Merrill Kelly Yu Darvish 8/20/2023 Padres - Away - Michael Wacha

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.