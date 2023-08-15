On Tuesday, August 15 at 8:40 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-60) visit the Colorado Rockies (46-73) at Coors Field. Joe Mantiply will get the nod for the Diamondbacks, while Ty Blach will take the hill for the Rockies.

The Rockies are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Diamondbacks (-160). The matchup's total is set at 12.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Mantiply - ARI (1-1, 7.20 ERA) vs Blach - COL (1-1, 4.22 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Diamondbacks and Rockies game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Diamondbacks (-160), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Diamondbacks win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ketel Marte hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 49 times and won 29, or 59.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have gone 12-4 (75%).

Arizona has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks went 1-2 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (40.4%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 26 times in 74 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 1.5 (+100) 2.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+105) Gabriel Moreno 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+155) Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+155) Corbin Carroll 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+125) Kyle Lewis 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 18th 4th Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.