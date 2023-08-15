The Arizona Diamondbacks (59-60) visit the Colorado Rockies (46-73) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Joe Mantiply (1-1) for the Diamondbacks and Ty Blach (1-1) for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mantiply - ARI (1-1, 7.20 ERA) vs Blach - COL (1-1, 4.22 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Mantiply

The Diamondbacks will send Mantiply to the mound for his first start this season.

The 32-year-old left-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen 18 times this year.

He has an ERA of 7.20, a batting average against of .250 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season.

Joe Mantiply vs. Rockies

The Rockies are batting .247 this season, 18th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .398 (21st in the league) with 118 home runs.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.22, with 3.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing batters have a .315 batting average against him.

Blach heads into this matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Blach has put together two starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Ty Blach vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has a collective .253 batting average, and is 14th in the league with 1014 total hits and 12th in MLB play with 553 runs scored. They have the ninth-ranked slugging percentage (.419) and are 18th in all of MLB with 132 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Diamondbacks this season, Blach has pitched 2/3 of an inning without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out one.

