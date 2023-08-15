Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .274 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 41 of 71 games this year (57.7%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (25.4%).

He has homered in 4.2% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Moreno has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this season (23 of 71), with two or more RBI four times (5.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 of 71 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 32 .302 AVG .245 .344 OBP .292 .345 SLG .391 5 XBH 10 0 HR 3 12 RBI 17 25/9 K/BB 29/7 3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings