Geraldo Perdomo vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .267 with 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 46 walks.
- Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 55.1% of his games this season (54 of 98), with more than one hit 25 times (25.5%).
- In 6.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (26.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (8.2%).
- He has scored a run in 42 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rockies
- Click Here for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- Click Here for Corbin Carroll
- Click Here for Kyle Lewis
- Click Here for Tommy Pham
- Click Here for Buddy Kennedy
- Click Here for Gabriel Moreno
- Click Here for Christian Walker
- Click Here for Ketel Marte
- Click Here for Nick Ahmed
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.231
|AVG
|.305
|.337
|OBP
|.400
|.372
|SLG
|.430
|14
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|22
|35/24
|K/BB
|24/22
|7
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.48).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Blach gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.22, with 3.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .315 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.