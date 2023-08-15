The Arizona Diamondbacks and Kyle Lewis, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Kyle Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .162 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In five of 12 games this year, Lewis has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one game this year.

Lewis has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in one of 12 games.

Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 .231 AVG .125 .231 OBP .192 .231 SLG .292 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 3/0 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings