Kyle Lewis Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Kyle Lewis, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Kyle Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .162 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In five of 12 games this year, Lewis has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Lewis has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in one of 12 games.
Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.231
|AVG
|.125
|.231
|OBP
|.192
|.231
|SLG
|.292
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/0
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.48).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Blach makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 3.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .315 to opposing batters.
