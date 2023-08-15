Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (batting .314 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .257.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 66.0% of his 106 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.6% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 36.8% of his games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (14.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (34.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.250
|AVG
|.264
|.307
|OBP
|.306
|.495
|SLG
|.447
|26
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|29
|43/15
|K/BB
|31/9
|3
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.48 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Blach makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.22 ERA and 3.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .315 to opposing hitters.
