Nick Ahmed -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the hill, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .216 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Ahmed has picked up a hit in 28 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In 56 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

Ahmed has picked up an RBI in 17.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.1% of his games.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (21.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .278 AVG .157 .337 OBP .176 .367 SLG .253 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 27/2 3 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings