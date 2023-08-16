Alek Thomas vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Alek Thomas (.522 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .236 with 13 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- In 39 of 76 games this year (51.3%) Thomas has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (18.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (19 of 76), with two or more RBI three times (3.9%).
- He has scored in 27 of 76 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rockies
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.282
|AVG
|.197
|.319
|OBP
|.226
|.491
|SLG
|.341
|13
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|24/5
|K/BB
|36/5
|2
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.49).
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (9-9) to make his 25th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old's 5.33 ERA ranks 59th, 1.456 WHIP ranks 55th, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
