On Wednesday, Alek Thomas (.522 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .236 with 13 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.

In 39 of 76 games this year (51.3%) Thomas has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (18.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (19 of 76), with two or more RBI three times (3.9%).

He has scored in 27 of 76 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .282 AVG .197 .319 OBP .226 .491 SLG .341 13 XBH 11 3 HR 4 13 RBI 9 24/5 K/BB 36/5 2 SB 4

