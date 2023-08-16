Buddy Kennedy vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Buddy Kennedy, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.
Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Buddy Kennedy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Buddy Kennedy At The Plate (2022)
- Kennedy hit .217 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.
- Kennedy had a hit 14 times last year in 29 games (48.3%), including four multi-hit games (13.8%).
- Appearing in 29 games last season, he hit only one home run.
- Kennedy picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his 29 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of those contests (three). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He touched home plate in 10 of his 29 games last year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rockies
- Click Here for Christian Walker
- Click Here for Nick Ahmed
- Click Here for Ketel Marte
- Click Here for Tommy Pham
- Click Here for Gabriel Moreno
- Click Here for Geraldo Perdomo
- Click Here for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- Click Here for Corbin Carroll
- Click Here for Kyle Lewis
Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.304
|AVG
|.108
|.358
|OBP
|.195
|.457
|SLG
|.162
|4
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|1
|12/4
|K/BB
|11/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Gomber (9-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rockies, his 25th of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.33), 55th in WHIP (1.456), and 60th in K/9 (5.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.