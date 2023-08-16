On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll is hitting .271 with 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs and 45 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 45th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 75 of 113 games this season (66.4%), including 29 multi-hit games (25.7%).

Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 20 of them (17.7%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 40 games this year (35.4%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 59 times this season (52.2%), including 20 games with multiple runs (17.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 54 .262 AVG .281 .335 OBP .371 .486 SLG .533 24 XBH 26 10 HR 11 30 RBI 29 48/20 K/BB 48/25 12 SB 23

Rockies Pitching Rankings