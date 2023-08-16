Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Wednesday at Coors Field against Slade Cecconi, who is projected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 18th in MLB play with 133 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona's .419 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' .254 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

Arizona is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (561 total).

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average MLB's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.345).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Cecconi (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up one hit.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Padres L 10-5 Home Ryne Nelson Blake Snell 8/12/2023 Padres W 3-0 Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/13/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/14/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Chris Flexen 8/15/2023 Rockies W 8-5 Away Joe Mantiply Ty Blach 8/16/2023 Rockies - Away Slade Cecconi Austin Gomber 8/17/2023 Padres - Away Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/18/2023 Padres - Away Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/19/2023 Padres - Away Merrill Kelly Yu Darvish 8/20/2023 Padres - Away - Michael Wacha 8/21/2023 Rangers - Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Montgomery

