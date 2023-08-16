On Wednesday, August 16 at 3:10 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (60-60) visit the Colorado Rockies (46-74) at Coors Field in the rubber game of the series. Slade Cecconi will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while Austin Gomber will take the mound for the Rockies.

The Diamondbacks are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+110). The total is 12 runs for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Cecconi - ARI (0-0, 2.84 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (9-9, 5.33 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 30, or 60%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 22-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (64.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 42, or 40%, of the 105 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 34 times in 95 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 17th 4th Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

