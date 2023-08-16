The Arizona Diamondbacks (60-60) and Colorado Rockies (46-74) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Slade Cecconi for the Diamondbacks and Austin Gomber (9-9) for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Cecconi - ARI (0-0, 2.84 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (9-9, 5.33 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Slade Cecconi

The Diamondbacks will send Cecconi to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 2.84, a 3 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .947.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber (9-9) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 25th start of the season. He has a 5.33 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.33, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .294 against him.

Gomber has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gomber will try to build upon a 12-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance).

In three of his 24 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 5.33 ERA ranks 59th, 1.456 WHIP ranks 55th, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 60th.

Austin Gomber vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has a collective .254 batting average, and is 12th in the league with 1028 total hits and 12th in MLB play with 561 runs scored. They have the ninth-ranked slugging percentage (.419) and are 18th in all of MLB with 133 home runs.

Gomber has pitched six innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out four against the Diamondbacks this season.

