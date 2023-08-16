Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on August 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .268 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 41 of 72 games this season (56.9%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (25.0%).

He has homered in 4.2% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.9% of his games this season, Moreno has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 of 72 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .302 AVG .235 .344 OBP .280 .345 SLG .374 5 XBH 10 0 HR 3 12 RBI 17 25/9 K/BB 29/7 3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings