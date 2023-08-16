On Wednesday, Geraldo Perdomo (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 84 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 104th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.

In 55.6% of his 99 games this season, Perdomo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 99 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (6.1%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this season (26 of 99), with two or more RBI eight times (8.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .231 AVG .310 .337 OBP .402 .372 SLG .439 14 XBH 13 3 HR 3 16 RBI 22 35/24 K/BB 24/22 7 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings