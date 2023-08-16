Jose Herrera vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jose Herrera (hitting .130 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Padres.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is hitting .218 with four doubles and 12 walks.
- In 37.5% of his 32 games this season, Herrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 32 games this year.
- In six games this season, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rockies
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.167
|AVG
|.278
|.239
|OBP
|.400
|.167
|SLG
|.389
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|13/4
|K/BB
|11/8
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 5.33 ERA ranks 59th, 1.456 WHIP ranks 55th, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 60th.
