Ketel Marte -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on August 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .485, fueled by 45 extra-base hits.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 72.3% of his 112 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 18 games this season (16.1%), homering in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Marte has driven home a run in 39 games this season (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 56 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .292 AVG .265 .366 OBP .344 .469 SLG .500 20 XBH 25 7 HR 12 22 RBI 40 34/23 K/BB 45/25 3 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings