Kyle Lewis -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on August 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream:

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .162.

In five of 12 games this season, Lewis has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Lewis has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in one of 12 games.

Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 .231 AVG .125 .231 OBP .192 .231 SLG .292 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 3/0 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings