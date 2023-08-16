Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .259 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 68th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Gurriel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 107 games this year, with at least two hits in 24.3% of them.
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (16.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven home a run in 40 games this year (37.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 38 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.250
|AVG
|.268
|.307
|OBP
|.308
|.495
|SLG
|.446
|26
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|30
|43/15
|K/BB
|31/9
|3
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Gomber (9-9) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Rockies in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 5.33 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.33), 55th in WHIP (1.456), and 60th in K/9 (5.8) among qualifying pitchers.
