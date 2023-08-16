Tommy Pham vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 17 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .260.
- Pham is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 52.9% of his 85 games this season, Pham has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Pham has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (34.1%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (8.2%).
- He has scored in 24 of 85 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|38
|.316
|AVG
|.228
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.579
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|17
|3/1
|K/BB
|32/15
|1
|SB
|7
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber will look to secure his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 5.33 ERA ranks 59th, 1.456 WHIP ranks 55th, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 60th.
