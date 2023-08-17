Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .348 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Rich Hill on the mound, on August 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 13 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .233.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has driven home a run in 19 games this year (24.7%), including more than one RBI in 3.9% of his games.

He has scored in 28 games this season (36.4%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .282 AVG .193 .319 OBP .227 .491 SLG .333 13 XBH 11 3 HR 4 13 RBI 9 24/5 K/BB 36/5 2 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings