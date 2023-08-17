Alek Thomas vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .348 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Rich Hill on the mound, on August 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 13 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .233.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has driven home a run in 19 games this year (24.7%), including more than one RBI in 3.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (36.4%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.282
|AVG
|.193
|.319
|OBP
|.227
|.491
|SLG
|.333
|13
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|24/5
|K/BB
|36/5
|2
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Padres allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Hill (7-12) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 7-12 with a 5.24 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.24), 60th in WHIP (1.508), and 45th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
